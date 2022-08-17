Valley man arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a teen, police said.

A Valley man was arrested by Valley police investigators on Tuesday and was charged with eight counts of sexual abuse, second degree.

James Herman Pippin, 53, was arrested after an investigation that began in July 2022.

Police said a female under the age of 16 reported that during the past year “Pippin had inappropriately touched her at least eight times at various locations in the Valley area,” according to the police report.

Police said Pippin is known to the victim’s family, but they are not related.

During the investigation, a search warrant was conducted by police. While searching Pippin’s residence, police seized several phones, computers and video tapes/disks for analysis.

Pippin was arrested, processed at the Valley Police Department and was transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility where he is being held pending bond, according to the release.

“The Valley Police Department would like to thank the Children’s Advocacy Center and the District Attorney’s Office of the Fifth Judicial Circuit for their assistance in this case,” the police report said.