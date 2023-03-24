Auburn police recently arrested a Valley man in connection to firearms charges and failure to appear in court.

According to a press release put out by the APD, on March 21, Antonio Isiah Key, 37, of Valley was arrested after a traffic stop was initiated for a traffic violation on Lee Road 54. The incident happened near the intersection of Lee Road 54 and Moores Mill Road in Auburn.

Key was identified as the vehicle’s driver. Allegedly, Key had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. Auburn police officers arrested Key in obedience to that warrant. Officers also recovered a firearm during the traffic stop.

“During the post-arrest investigation, Auburn Police received information confirming that Key’s possession of a firearm was a felony according to Alabama law,” the press release said. “Key was also charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol as a result of the recovered firearm.”

Key was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $10,500 bond.