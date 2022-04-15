Valley man charged with murder after admitting to police he shot another man

A Valley man admitted to shooting another man who later died in the hospital on Friday.

At approximately 2:44 p.m. Friday, the Valley Police Department and East Alabama Fire Department EMS responded to a call involving a person being shot on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

When police arrived to the scene, they found Jarez Cytril Ricks, 31, of Valley, who “had been shot twice in the upper chest,” according to a release.

Police officers and EMS tended to Ricks while other officers took Christopher Avantae Summers, 32, also of Valley, into custody.

Ricks was transported from the scene to the East Alabama Medical Center Lanier emergency room where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police said Summers “admitted that he had shot Ricks.” He was brought to the VPD to be formally interviewed and was charged with murder. At this time, the motive for the shooting remains unknown, according to police.

Summers was transported to the Chambers County Detention Center where he will be afforded a bond hearing. Ricks will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Montgomery for an autopsy.

At the scene, Valley investigators “recovered two handguns and several spent shell casings” and took statements from several bystanders, according to the release.

This is still an active case and police ask anyone who may have information concerning this incident to call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Central Alabama Crimestoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP or 223-215-STOP. Information can also be sent to the Crimestoppers website www.215stop.com.