Valley man dies in car accident with semi-trailer truck
Police lights

A Valley man died after his car ran into and under the trailer of a semi-trailer truck Tuesday morning, police with the Valley Police Department said.

Jamario Shontez Wilkerson, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders were called to the site of the wreck at the intersection of 64th Boulevard and 65th Street at about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the 2002 Honda Accord that Wilkerson was driving ran into the trailer of the 2013 International semi-trailer truck while Wilkerson travelled north on 64th Boulevard. Wilkerson was travelling in the inside lane and collided with the semi as it was attempting to turn north onto 64th Boulevard from 65th Street.

The Alabama Department of Transportation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are assisting the Valley Police Department in the investigation of the case, police said.

