Valley man found dead after shooting, police investigating
Valley man found dead after shooting, police investigating

Police lights

Officers with the Valley Police Department are investigating the death of a Valley man after his body was found Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting at 228 Huguley Road in Valley at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday and found Antavious Lawenton Sharpe, 23, and pronounced him deceased, according to police.

Investigators with the Valley Police Department and the Chambers County Coroner examined Sharpe’s body and discovered a gunshot wound, police said.

The case is still under investigation by investigators with the Valley Police Department and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, and an autopsy on Sharpe’s body will be conducted in Montgomery, according to police.

The Valley Police Department is asking anyone with information concerning the death of Sharpe to call them at 334-756-5200 or Central Alabama Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

