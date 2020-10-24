Valley man found dead in Lee County

The Lee County Sheriff’s deputies found a Valley man dead near Beulah Friday night.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said deputies and EMS were called to a residence in the 8000 block of U.S. 29 North in reference to shots being fired. He said that deputies arrived at about 8:30 p.m. to find William Schwarz, 47, of Valley, dead.

Harris said Schwarz received gunshot wounds and other injuries after an argument at the residence. Schwarz left the residence after the argument, came back and began firing a weapon at the individuals, according to the coroner, then he was hit by return gunfire.

Harris pronounced Schwarz dead at the scene. The body has been taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for a postmortem examination. The incident is being investigated by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

Police ask anyone with information concerning the case to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-7867 or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at (334) 742-4339. Callers may remain anonymous.