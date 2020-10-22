Valley police identify individuals found dead during welfare check

Valley police have identified the two individuals who were found deceased inside a residence on Monday.

Lola Mae Pruitt, 90, and her daughter Judy Ann Pruitt, 67, were found deceased inside a residence located in the 6100 block of 19th Avenue while police conducted a welfare check. The mother and daughter both resided at the residence, Valley police said Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Valley police officers responded to the residence at about 9:08 p.m. Monday in reference to a welfare check. A neighbor told officers that the residents of that location had not been seen and all attempts to make contact with them failed, police said.

Officers attempted to make contact with the residents but were unsuccessful before entering the residence. Once officers were inside, they located the two Lola Pruitt and Judy Pruitt deceased, said police.

The case remains under investigation by the Valley Police Department, Chambers County Coroner’s Office, District Attorney’s Office of the Fifth Judicial Circuit and East Alabama Fire Department.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.