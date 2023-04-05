The United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Alabama announced that a tax preparer from Valley, Christina Prather Williams, 42, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison after preparing false federal tax returns.

According to court records and statements made in open court, Williams operated a tax preparation service in Valley called Family Tax Service where she prepared federal income tax returns for clients.

The Valley Police Department began investigating after receiving complaints from Williams’s clients that said they never received their tax refunds, the press release said.

The VPD then revealed that Williams “had forged power of attorney forms in her clients’ names and cashed their refund checks, keeping the money for herself,” the release stated.

After this discovery, the VPD reported their findings to the IRS.

“During its own investigation, the IRS determined that Williams had indeed prepared and filed false tax returns that included deductions her clients were not entitled to claim,” the release said.

On June 8, 2022, Williams was indicted. In her plea agreement, the release said Williams “specifically admitted to filing for two individuals 2018 returns containing numerous false claims.”

“In one return, filed in March of 2019, Williams claimed that a client incurred solar electric and water heating property costs, medical and dental expenses, home mortgage interest and points, and gifts to charity totaling $39,887.00,” according to the release. “Williams also admitted to filing a return for another customer in April of 2019 that falsely claimed the same types of expenses, plus child and dependent care costs, in the amount of $42,841.00.”

Because the customers were not entitled to claim the expenses, the IRS paid a larger return to the taxpayers then they were entitled to receive.

On Monday, Williams was sentenced to a 20-month prison sentence and will also serve one year of supervised release. She is required to pay the IRS $76,694 in restitution.

“Tax preparers are entrusted to complete their clients’ returns using accurate and legitimate tax information,” stated United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart in the release. “Unfortunately, some paid tax preparers falsify information to make more money for themselves. I applaud the Valley Police Department and the IRS for investigating this case and stopping these crimes against the American taxpayer.”

James E. Dorsey, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta Field Office added, “Christina Williams used her position as a tax preparer to defraud her clients and the U.S. government and will now be held accountable. As this year’s tax season comes to a close, this is a timely reminder for taxpayers to review their returns carefully before signing and submitting them to the IRS. IRS Criminal Investigation will continue to investigate and recommend prosecution of dishonest tax preparers.”

The IRS’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Valley Police Department investigated this case, and Assistant United States Attorney Megan A. Kirkpatrick prosecuted the case.