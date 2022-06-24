Valley woman shot through her bedroom window while in bed, police looking for suspect

On Friday at about 6:30 a.m., a 30-year-old Valley woman was shot through her bedroom window by an unknown individual while she was in bed.

The shooting occurred at her residence on East Sears Street.

Valley police said she reported she was shot several times and did not know who the shooter was.

Calloway was transported to the emergency room at East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier and then to EAMC-Opelika.

Police said her wounds “did not appear to be life-threatening.”

Officers and investigators have processed the scene, according to the police report. At this time, a suspect has not been identified and the motive is still unknown.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to contact the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, 1-833-AL1-STOP, or online at www.215stop.com.