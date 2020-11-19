Ventiere appointed Lee County DA Pro Tem

“That count of the indictment alleges that Hughes and others agreed to steal the truck from a business located in Chambers County, and that the effectuated the plan by taking a Lee County search warrant into Chambers County and using it to force the business to release lawful possession of a 1985 Ford Ranger,” the release reads.

An additional count of first-degree perjury was added to the charges by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office in Montgomery after Hughes allegedly gave false testimony to the Alabama Ethics Commission, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The five ethics violation charges leveled against Hughes are Class B felonies and are each punishable by 2-20 years in prison and fines of up to $30,000, while the conspiracy and perjury charges are Class C felonies and are each punishable by 1-10 years in prison and fines up to $15,000, according to Attorney General’s Office.

The Alabama Supreme Court appointed retired Colbert County Judge Pamela Baschab to preside over Hughes’ case after local judges recused themselves, according to court documents.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Clark Morris with Assistant Attorney General Jasper Roberts of the Special Prosecution Division. Attorney General Steve Marshall rescued himself from the case due to his previous service alongside Hughes in the Alabama District Attorneys Association.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.