Victim advocacy group names Lee County DA prosecutor of the year

An Alabama victim advocacy organization named Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes Alabama Prosecutor of the Year and honored another member of the Lee County District’s Attorney Office for her work with crime victims.

VOCAL, an Alabama’s victim advocacy organization, recognized Hughes and Melissa Cupit as Alabama Victim Service Officer of the Year on Friday.

“Being named the VOCAL Prosecutor of the Year for the state of Alabama is unquestionably the highest honor of my 18 years as a prosecutor,” Hughes said. “There is no higher calling, no greater responsibility for a prosecutor than that of victim advocate.”

Hughes said that when he first began in his position that he wanted his office to be victim-centered.

“No one is more affected by crime than the victim and their loved ones, and it’s so important that we as prosecutors always remember that,” he said. “The greatest validation a prosecutor can receive is when a crime victim or their family says, ‘Thank you.”'

Hughes added that he accepted the award on behalf of the victims.

“I take this opportunity to tell them ‘Thank you’ for the impact each of them has had on me,” he said.