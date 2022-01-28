Victim's family finds peace after two murder accomplices are sentenced to 38 years in prison

Two brothers who were convicted as accomplices in the murder of an Auburn man in 2018 received their sentences on Friday at the Lee County Justice Center.
Teddy North Jr. of Opelika and his brother Jerrell North of Auburn were each sentenced to 38 years in prison for the murder of 36-year-old Antonio Drisker.
“It’s been three years and I’m just glad that it’s over with now,” said Drisker’s mother Carolyn Pruitt. “The judge has found them guilty and he did a good sentencing. We’re pleased with it and we can get some closure now.”
The judge presiding over the case was Jacob Walker III.
During the sentencing, Teddy and Jerrell’s mother, grandmother and sister spoke on their behalf and pleaded with the court to have mercy saying the brothers were “at the wrong place and the wrong time” and that “they did not kill Antonio Drisker.”
Bobbie Drisker, Drisker’s aunt, also spoke on the stand during the sentencing and asked the court to give the North brothers “the maximum of whatever the law requires them to have” for their sentences.
“We’ve got to put these guns down. The jailhouse is no place for any of us,” Drisker said. “I will say to Alabama, let’s put these guns down so we would not have to go through what our family has gone through. We have got to find a way to stop the violence.”
The North brothers were first charged along with Marquerious Canada of Auburn for the fatal shooting that occurred at a mobile home park located in the 200 block of Veterans Parkway in Opelika on July 26, 2018.
During the trial Canada was found guilty of the murder, as the court found he was the one who pulled the trigger, and the North brothers were convicted as accomplices.
“Regardless, they are just as bad as Canada in my opinion,” prosecutor Cathey Berardi said at the sentencing on Friday. “They grouped up together then they chase him down preventing him from getting away. They helped make this happen and I just want the court to remember that.”
Canada already received his sentence of 38 years in prison on April 9, 2021.
When the fatal shooting occurred, Drisker was pronounced dead at the scene and appeared to have been shot multiple times, officials said in an earlier report.
Teddy North turned himself in to Opelika police on Aug. 24, 2018, and his brother and Canada were also taken in to custody in mid- to late-August 2018.
At the hearing in 2018, Opelika police detective Justin Frost testified on the case investigation during the trio’s preliminary hearing.
During the course of the investigation, multiple eyewitnesses told police they saw Canada shoot the victim, and multiple people were able to pick out Canada in a photo lineup as the shooter.
Police believed the suspects “essentially jumped” the victim and it was during this moment that shots were fired and then the suspects fled the scene.