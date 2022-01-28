Victim's family finds peace after two murder accomplices are sentenced to 38 years in prison

Two brothers who were convicted as accomplices in the murder of an Auburn man in 2018 received their sentences on Friday at the Lee County Justice Center.

Teddy North Jr. of Opelika and his brother Jerrell North of Auburn were each sentenced to 38 years in prison for the murder of 36-year-old Antonio Drisker.

“It’s been three years and I’m just glad that it’s over with now,” said Drisker’s mother Carolyn Pruitt. “The judge has found them guilty and he did a good sentencing. We’re pleased with it and we can get some closure now.”

The judge presiding over the case was Jacob Walker III.

During the sentencing, Teddy and Jerrell’s mother, grandmother and sister spoke on their behalf and pleaded with the court to have mercy saying the brothers were “at the wrong place and the wrong time” and that “they did not kill Antonio Drisker.”

Bobbie Drisker, Drisker’s aunt, also spoke on the stand during the sentencing and asked the court to give the North brothers “the maximum of whatever the law requires them to have” for their sentences.