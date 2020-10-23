Walker clarifies status of Hubbard request for resentencing

This article has been updated since it was originally posted.

Lee County Judge Jacob Walker III told the Opelika-Auburn News Saturday that, in fact, he has not issued a ruling yet on Mike Hubbard's request for resentencing.

Alacourt, the state's online tracking system for its court system, showed that Hubbard's motion, filed Sept. 18, had been disposed. Walker said he has yet to issue an order regarding the motion, and he declined to speculate when an order would be issued.

The Opelika-Auburn News regrets the confusion.

Hubbard, the Auburn businessman and former Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives, is now in the Russell County Jail, awaiting transfer to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He filed a motion last month for resentencing after the state Supreme Court threw out six of his 2016 ethics convictions in Walker’s court and upheld six others.

The motion cited some of the justices' concerns about the four-year sentence and subsequent probation Hubbard faces. It also cites a personal toll on him.

