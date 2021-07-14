Watch Now: Can you help Opelika police identify this breaking and entering suspect?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Opelika police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of breaking and entering into several vehicles in the historic district of the city over the past few weeks.

Home security videos show the suspect, a black male, attempt to gain entry into several vehicles, and police are asking anyone with any information on the incidents or the identity of the suspect to contact their detective division at 334-705-5220 or the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

Tips can also be given through the Opelika Police mobile App or through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), and police are encouraging residents to never leave valuables in their cars and to always lock their doors.

