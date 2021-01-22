Watch now: New Opelika Police Chief opens up about what makes a good police officer

From the decades he's been in law enforcement, Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey says one day stands out to him: Oct. 4, 1993, the day Sgt. Roger Motley was murdered.
“As a very young police officer, it brought home the reality of what this job is,” Healey said. “That particular day really drove home to me what it means to be out here on the streets standing beside another police officer and what we need to do to get a job done and do it safely and protect people.
"That particular day [Motley] was called to check on the welfare of a child, and all he was doing was checking to make sure that kid was OK, and he was killed for it.”
At that time, Healey was 23 years old and had only been an officer for a couple of years. Today, he says he’s taken the lessons he learned that day and tried to apply Motley’s attitude to his leadership style in law enforcement.
“[Motley] was always willing to give you everything he had so that you could go out and do your job, whether it be allowing young officers on patrol to borrow his bullet-proof vest which he didn’t have the day he was killed, his knowledge, anything,” Healey said. “He made sure he was teaching and providing us with the tools to do our job, and over the years I’ve really focused on the mentality of 'Take care of the men and the men will take care of the mission.'
"From that day forward, I’ve always tried to figure out a way to help somebody do their job better.”
Along with helping his fellow officers get the resources and training they need to make the department better, Healey said his role has always been to help police officers make the city better by serving the residents of Opelika as both protectors and ambassadors of the city.
“The obvious side of [being a police officer] is enforcing the laws, providing safety and security for the citizens of the community, being there at their worst moments and doing everything we can to help them,” Healey said. “That’s the side most people see. The other side of that is trying to develop police officers to be true partners in this experiment we call the city of Opelika.
"How can the city government help make Opelika be the best place it can be for its citizens, and that’s more than just providing safety and security?”
To Healey, in his previous job was heavily involved in the hiring process of new officers, the best qualities a man or woman can demonstrate as officers of the law are integrity, character and the ability to communicate.
“Is it somebody the citizens can entrust with a very significant amount of authority, and are they going to wield that fairly, evenly and use that authority the least amount possible?” Healey said.
“We need police officers who are going to do the right thing all the time, no matter who’s looking – not just when the chief, captain or one of their supervisors is looking, but when they’re out there on the side of a street at 2 o’clock in the morning by themselves. Are they going to do the right thing?”
Healey points out that Chief John McEachern left some big shoes to fill, and that he’s using the groundwork laid by his predecessor to improve the department into the future.
“In today’s world, with a lot of people speaking about police reform, we have been lucky in that we’ve been at the front end of that curve for a long time because we have done the work to see where policies are changing and making sure we’re staying up to date and ahead of the game,” Healey said.
“As society changes and their definition of what a good job is for us changes, we need to be changing our training and changing our focus to make sure that our officers are getting the tools they need in order to accomplish what society wants us to do.”