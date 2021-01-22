Watch now: New Opelika Police Chief opens up about what makes a good police officer

From the decades he's been in law enforcement, Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey says one day stands out to him: Oct. 4, 1993, the day Sgt. Roger Motley was murdered.

“As a very young police officer, it brought home the reality of what this job is,” Healey said. “That particular day really drove home to me what it means to be out here on the streets standing beside another police officer and what we need to do to get a job done and do it safely and protect people.

"That particular day [Motley] was called to check on the welfare of a child, and all he was doing was checking to make sure that kid was OK, and he was killed for it.”

At that time, Healey was 23 years old and had only been an officer for a couple of years. Today, he says he’s taken the lessons he learned that day and tried to apply Motley’s attitude to his leadership style in law enforcement.