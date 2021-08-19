Watch this man get robbed at gunpoint while dumping his trash - and see if you can identify the suspect

The Opelika Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect after a man was robbed at gunpoint while he was taking his trash out to a dumpster Monday night, police said.

At about 9 p.m. Monday, Opelika police responded to the robbery in the 1600 block of South Fox Run Parkway where they made contact with the victim, who told police he had been approached by an unknown black male about 5-foot-6, wearing dark pants, a dark hoodie and a face mask, police said.

According to police, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded to know where his car keys and wallet were before he ordered the victim to get face down on the ground while the suspect fled in the victim’s car—a black 2019 Volkswagen Jetta with Alabama tag 43KP971.

Police are asking anyone with more information on the incident or the identity of the suspect to contact the Opelika police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App, and tippers may remain anonymous, police said.

