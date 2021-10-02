‘We haven’t forgotten’: After 20 years, Opelika family still looks for answers in unsolved homicide

“You want to solve all of them, and when you don’t solve one, no matter how successful you may be in others, you still feel like a failure because there’s somebody’s family out there that doesn’t have an answer, that doesn’t have justice,” Healey said. “More so than justice being served, it’s the unanswered questions. The family deserves to know what really happened.”

The effects of the unsolved murder can be seen and felt by the family Tramaris left behind to this day.

Brooks-Smith’s mother and Tramaris’ aunt baked a cake with Tramaris’ face on it for his birthday the year after he was murdered, and she keeps it in her freezer wrapped in cellophane without allowing anyone to cut into it. While she said it hurts to remember and talk about his death, she has several photo books filled with pictures of the Bryant brothers that she still sometimes lays out on her coffee table to look at and reminisce about the young man he was.

Brooks-Smith, meanwhile, has spearheaded the family’s efforts at getting answers, communicating with police every year and never allowing the Bryants to be forgotten.

“I continue over the years because I feel like, if the tables were turned, [Tramaris] would be doing the same thing for me,” Brooks-Smith said. “I don’t want people to forget, or even feel as if he doesn’t have a family that loves him and is pushing for him. … As long as I have breath in my body, I’ll never stop.”

