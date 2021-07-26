 Skip to main content
Weekend ATV crash claims the life of Dadeville man
Weekend ATV crash claims the life of Dadeville man

Police lights

A single-vehicle crash in Tallapoosa County claimed the life of a Dadeville man on Friday night, authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

William Claybrook, 22, was driving an ATV when it left the roadway and struck an embankment on Chisolm Road about 13 miles west of LaFayette at about 11:58 p.m. Friday, according to authorities.

Claybrook was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by authorities, and authorities said troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the incident.

