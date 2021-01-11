Weekend death of Auburn University student ruled suicide

The Auburn University student who fell from the sixth floor of a downtown Auburn apartment building died by suicide, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said.

Preliminary investigation of the death of the 20-year-old man on Saturday indicates that he died of multiple blunt force internal injuries from an intentional act and his death has been ruled a suicide, Harris said Monday.

The investigation into the man’s death is still ongoing. The name of the victim and where he was from will not be released by the coroner’s office.

Auburn police received a 911 call at about 3:55 p.m. Saturday for a medical assist call in the 200 block of North Gay Street at the Standard Apartment Complex. First responders located a male subject on the sidewalk that had apparently fallen from a sixth-floor balcony of the apartment building when they arrived, Harris said.

The man was taken to East Alabama Medical Center with critical injuries. Aggressive life-saving measures were taken but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at 4:46 p.m. Saturday, Harris added.

