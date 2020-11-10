When a district attorney is charged with a crime, what happens next?

“When you think about it from an ethical standpoint … you have to look at the cases he’s had over the last three or four years,” Gray said. “If you have counts of basically being dishonest and using your position to gain, then I think that at least should at least ignite some kind of investigation where we can look closer into the cases. To me, it’s just about doing due diligence."

Gray said there was already mistrust of the criminal justice system before the charges leveled against the county’s district attorney were filed, and the news certainly doesn’t help.

"There may be some people who are incarcerated right now that may not have actually done anything, so I just want those in power to do a thorough investigation just to make sure that no one is being overlooked. Incarceration is a big deal in Alabama,” Gray said. “In general, people don’t trust the justice system because it wasn’t built for everyone. It’s not one-size-fits-all."

Despite the call for an expansion of the Attorney General Office’s investigation, Gray said if Hughes were found innocent then things could be “business as usual.”