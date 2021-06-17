Why did the defendant say, 'Yo! Yo!'? Jury hears closing arguments in Tiger Transit rape case, begins deliberation

Defense Attorney Sherri Mazur said her client also said “Yo! Yo!” to the victim when she was first let on the bus and argued that his saying it again later that night wasn’t proof of a conspiracy between Johnson and Patillo because Patillo had stopped assaulting the victim two minutes before the defendant said, “Yo! Yo!”

“How could ‘Yo! Yo!’ render aid to Tony Patillo when Tony Patillo wasn’t even in the same seat with [the victim] when ‘Yo! Yo!’ was said?” Mazur said. “Tony Patillo wanted privacy from James. He wanted to hide what he was doing from James, otherwise why even turn off the lights?”

Furthermore, Mazur said Johnson and Patillo had no prior relationship before the incident that night, and it didn’t make sense that Johnson would risk so much to aid in the sexual assault of a girl for a man he didn’t know.

“What was [Johnson] going to gain? He was a brand new driver, he knows cameras are on the bus, you saw no exchange of money, you saw no promises. Who does that?” Mazur said. “People don’t go risking their life and their job for somebody they don’t even know, to help them commit a crime with nothing in exchange. Common sense tells us that.”