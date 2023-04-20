The ALEA, Dadeville Police Department and several other agencies continue to search for answers about the events that led up to the shooting.

“Special Agents are still in the process of gathering and examining information relative to the sequence of events which ultimately led to the shooting,” Burkett said on Tuesday. “Special Agents did not recover any high-powered rifle ammunition at the scene. However, they did recover numerous shell casings used in handguns.”

The day before agents starting making arrests, Burkett said they were “processing all of the evidence, in conjunction with completing interviews, in an effort to solidify a motive and potential suspects.” Officials have yet to clarify if they anticipate more arrests.