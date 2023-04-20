Two more suspects have been arrested on reckless murder charges in the mass shooting that broke out Saturday night at a teenager's downtown Dadeville birthday party, bringing the total number of suspects to five, authorities announced Thursday afternoon.
Willie George Brown Jr. 19, and Johnny Letron Brown, 20, were taken into custody within hours of one another on Tuesday. Willie Brown was apprehended at 11:45 a.m. and Johnny Brown at 8 a.m., according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
They join suspects Tyreese "Ty Reik” McCullough, 17; Travis McCullough, 16; and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20. The younger suspects, who were charged as adults, were arrested around 8 p.m. Tuesday and Hill around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
People are also reading…
They were all charged with four counts of reckless murder in the shooting that left four people dead and 32 injured. They'll face additional charges if the four people in critical condition do not survive, said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA.
ALEA officials declined to answer questions about how these five suspects know one another or whether they knew the victims.
Tallapoosa Coroner Mike Knox identified the victims who died in the shooting as Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, of Opelika; Philstavious Dowdell, 18, of Dadeville; Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, of Dadeville; and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, of Dadeville. Burkett said the injuries of the surviving victims range from critical to “something as simple as they needed medical treatment.
The ALEA, Dadeville Police Department and several other agencies continue to search for answers about the events that led up to the shooting.
“Special Agents are still in the process of gathering and examining information relative to the sequence of events which ultimately led to the shooting,” Burkett said on Tuesday. “Special Agents did not recover any high-powered rifle ammunition at the scene. However, they did recover numerous shell casings used in handguns.”
The day before agents starting making arrests, Burkett said they were “processing all of the evidence, in conjunction with completing interviews, in an effort to solidify a motive and potential suspects.” Officials have yet to clarify if they anticipate more arrests.
ALEA is still looking for the public’s help with the case. It doesn’t matter how minor the info may seem. You can call 1-800-392-8011or email the agency at sbi.investigations@alea.gov to submit tips.
ALEA’s Fusion Center has also partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Mobile Office to provide a digital tip line for videos and photos related to the incident. Those files may be uploaded here. Also, if you have information for the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office concerning the incident or need to provide information to the individuals or families concerning victim services, please click here.
The Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the identification or arrest of any suspects in the Dadeville shooting. You can submit tips to Crimestoppers at (334) 215-STOP.