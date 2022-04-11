Wittel Avenue shooting leads to death of 13-year-old in Opelika

Opelika police said a 13-year-old child has died from a gunshot wound following a shooting on Wittel Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, and the incident remains under investigation.

Police were called to the 300 block of Wittel Avenue at about 4:14 p.m. Wednesday in response to a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found the 13-year-old victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

First responders arrived on the scene and attempted life-saving first aid before the child was transported to East Alabama Medical Center. The victim died at EAMC at 5:15 p.m.

Police left the scene around 6 p.m., according to Allison Duke, community relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department. Duke said police do not have a suspect as of Wednesday evening nor have they made any arrests in connection to the shooting.

Out of respect for privacy of the child's family, Duke said OPD will not release the victim's name and gender.

Those with information are asked to contact the OPD's Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or its Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. OPD said tips can also be submitted through the department's mobile app, and people may choose to remain anonymous.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.