Woman charged with manslaughter after shooting in Loachapoka

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have arrested a 29-year-old woman and charged her with manslaughter after investigating a shooting death in Loachapoka.

At 11:24 p.m. on Saturday, the sheriff's office received a call notifying deputies that a man had been shot at a residence located on Lee Road 620.

Deputies arrived and found Elisha Leon Benjamin, 23, dead inside the residence.

Investigators determined that Vonquetta Ytevia Levett shot Benjamin “during an argument which escalated and the shooting contained an element of domestic violence,” according to a report from the sheriff's office.

Levett was charged with manslaughter, which is a class B felony, and she is currently in the Lee County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).