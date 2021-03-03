Woman found dead, death investigation underway in Opelika

A death investigation is underway in Opelika after a woman was found dead on Tuesday.
Opelika police responded to the 500 Block of Maple Avenue on Tuesday at about 10:30 p.m. in reference to a death. Officers found a 40-year-old female deceased when they arrived, Opelika police said Wednesday.
The case remains under investigation.
Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Abby Driggers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today