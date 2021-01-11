Woman found dead in Valley identified

The body of a woman found by a hunter in Valley on Sunday has been identified as Kloe D. Crenshaw, 19, of Jarrett Street in Valley, police said.
The hunter found Crenshaw’s body lying just off a trail about 100 yards from Cleveland Road at about 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, police said.
After an initial death investigation by investigators and the Chambers County Coroner, police said there were no visible signs of foul play.
An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of Crenshaw's death, police said.
Alex Hosey
