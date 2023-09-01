Auburn Blackstone Law Group voluntarily dismissed a $10 million state lawsuit against Auburn University over in-state tuition to instead file a new case representing eight families in federal court.

Mark Tippins, an attorney from Auburn Blackstone Law Group, said they filed the federal lawsuit “under the civil rights statute for violation of constitutional rights belonging to bona fide Alabama residents.” The eight families are seeking reimbursement for paying out-of-state tuition, which is three times more than in-state tuition.

Tippins said they are also in the process of filing a second federal lawsuit representing seven more families with freshmen students and first-year transfer students.

“Their parents legitimately live in the state of Alabama, and Auburn says, ‘no, you got to pay out-of-state tuition,’” Tippins said. “If you just look at it on the surface, this is fraud.”

University accused of discrimination

In 2020, Tippins filed a lawsuit in the Lee County Circuit Court alleging that Auburn University discriminates against students, like Nicholas Pero, who moved to Alabama to work and attend school.

Pero was a former Florida resident who was told in 2017 by university admissions employees that he could establish Alabama residency to qualify for the lower tuition rate available to the state’s residents, Tippins said.

Pero’s long-term plan was to establish a branch of his family’s electrical engineering business in Alabama. A year later after following the university’s guidelines, Pero was denied in-state tuition.

Prior to filing this lawsuit, Tippins had already filed a lawsuit for a Valley family, Jeffrey Prosser and his daughter Brooke. Tippins said the Prossers faced similar conduct from the university.

Since choosing to dismiss the original lawsuits to replace it with a federal lawsuit, Pero has graduated without qualifying for in-state tuition. The Prossers are one of the eight families represented on the new lawsuit.

Tippins said they are currently going through mediation and exchanging documents through the United States District Court for the Middle District of Alabama.

The other families joined the lawsuit after similarly being denied in-state tuition after following the steps originally provided by the university, Tippins said.

“They just kind of keep changing the rules so often, it kind of pulls the rug out from people,” said Seth Kochera, another Auburn Blackstone Law Group attorney on the case.

Kochera said some of the families they represent are being penalized for working remotely for a company in another state even though they physically live in Alabama.

In Pero’s case, Kochera said Pero was told to work full time in Alabama for a year then he could apply for residency tuition.

“He worked for a whole year for a company that was owned by one of his relatives, and at the end of that year, they said, ‘Oh wait, you can’t do that because it’s a conflict of interest,’” Kochera said.

Kochera said the university later added a rule that the company the student works for can’t be owned by a relative.

In Prosser’s case, Tippins said the Valley family was denied in-state tuition because they didn’t show enough grocery receipts.

“They’re not placing a high importance on the things that matter,” Kochera said. “It’s almost like they’re just looking for reasons to disqualify (them). The real things that matter are where they actually live, do they pay taxes, do they vote here.”

Another client ran into issues with all the documents the university requires be submitted, specifically bank statements.

Kochera said their client sent their bank statements but redacted the amount of money they spent. Kochera said there was no rule against that at the time, but their client was denied in-state tuition. On the next university petition, Kochera said the university made a change that said you can’t redact anything except the account number.

“There’s no incentive for them to want to make students in state because the rate is three times as high for out of state as in state,” Kochera said. “There’s nothing under the statutory framework to keep institutions in check.”

For the 2023-24 school year, Auburn tuition is $6,268 for in-state students per semester and $16,972 for out-of-state students per semester, according to the Auburn University website.

AU makes policy changes amid lawsuit

Since dismissing the state lawsuit and filing the federal lawsuit, Kochera said the university has made several policy changes. He alleged that the university didn’t go through the proper procedures to make these changes.

Kochera and Tippins compiled a list of the changes, new requirements and deletions from the document.

One of the policy changes from 2022 to 2023 allows the university to make a decision about tuition and not share the reason with the student.

In 2022, it stated, “students will receive a letter informing them of the residency committee’s final decision and reason.” Now it reads, “students will receive notification of the final decision.”

“There’s no indication that the Board of Trustees made this change about not giving a reason,” Kochera said.

The eight families are seeking monetary damages for violations of their constitutional rights, but aren’t seeking a specific amount from the university because there are several variables that could change the amount, Kochera said.

They are seeking compensation for the amount that they overpaid, plus interest. This would add up to about $10,000 a semester plus interest.

“We’re not doing this to make a gazillion dollars. The clients aren’t doing this to make a gazillion dollars. They just want their money back,” Kochera said.

Tippins pointed to Alabama Code Statute 12-13-23, which was a bill sponsored by former Alabama Senator Tom Whatley. The statute says if you file a truthful affidavit in your home county probate court showing that you are a permanent resident living at an address in the county, that you pay Alabama income tax or that you have filed an Alabama income tax return, you automatically qualify for in-state tuition.

“Auburn University refuses to acknowledge and abide by state law. They are violating state law,” Tippins said.

Kochera added that the university can’t keep denying that someone is a resident after they’ve lived here for a year unless the student’s sole goal is be a resident for tuition purposes.

A reporter with the Opelika-Auburn News reached out to AU to question them about the allegations. Preston Sparks, AU’s director of university communications services, said the college “does not comment on pending litigation.”