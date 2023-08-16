The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers group announced on Tuesday that they'll give away $1,000 in cash for key information in the Aug. 3 shooting in Phenix City that left 25-year-old Carnell Mobley dead.

The reward will go to anyone who has any information that helps Phenix City police identify a suspect in the 20th Avenue shooting. No suspects have been identified as of Wednesday afternoon.

Phenix City police responded to the 1700 block of 20th Avenue on Aug. 3 after a shooting broke out in that area around midnight. Investigators found Mobley there suffering from a gunshot wound.

Mobley was pronounced dead on the scene. His body was transported to Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for an autopsy.

Further details about the shooting and motive have yet to be released.

"Investigators are seeking answers and asking anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation to please come forward. Callers will remain anonymous," Crimestoppers said Tuesday evening in a press release.

If you would like to report any information about the homicide, call Phenix City Police Department's Investigation Unit at 334-448-2822 or 334-448-2837. You can also call police at 334-448-2800.

You can also report information to CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867). Feel free to download the Crimestoppers' P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and password to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is a nonprofit organization that aims to bring law enforcement, media outlets and the community together to stop, solve and prevent crime. The group encourages members of the community to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime.