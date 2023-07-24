A suspect was arrested in Georgia Monday morning after an Opelika shooting on Young Street left a man dead Sunday night, authorities said.

Edward Andrew Crabb, 56, of Opelika, was arrested in Clayton County and charged with murder. He will be extradited back to Lee County to face charges, according to a news release from the Opelika Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1800 Block of Young Street around 7:25 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of an assault.

On the scene, they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. First responders attempted to save him, but he died at the scene. The victim’s name has yet to be released.

After an initial investigation, officers identified Crabb as a suspect. He was arrested in Clayton County with some help from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional details were immediately released. Opelika police continue to investigate the case.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.