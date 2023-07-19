More than a month after two Auburn parents were charged in the death of their 6-year-old malnourished son, court testimony revealed the boy’s father and grandmother blamed the tragedy on an allergic reaction to VapoRub.

Kelly Watford, who faces one count of murder, appeared in court on Wednesday. She remains in the Lee County Jail without bond. Mark Watford, her husband and the father of her seven children, also faces one count of aggravated child abuse in Sulivan’s death. He was released on a $30,000 bond.

Judge Russell Bush determined that there was enough evidence to present the case to a grand jury at a later date.

Detective Terry White with Auburn Police told the court authorities were called to the 2200 block of Core Drive in reference to Sulivan being in medical distress. They found the boy unresponsive on the scene and tried to revive him. He was then transported to the East Alabama Health, where he was pronounced dead.

White said the boy weighed 21 pounds at the time of his death. He added he was very frail, pale and his veins were visible.

Police said Mark Watford and Janet Dean, Kelly Watford’s mother, told authorities Sulivan died of an allergic reaction. Mark Watford, a nurse, said the allergic reaction stemmed from exposure to VapoRub.

Authories stated in a press released that “evidence consistent with a drowning was discovered during both medical treatment and post-mortem examination.”

White told the court he heard Kelly Watford’s 911 call. He said he heard 911 operators tell Kelly Watford how to perform CPR on Sulivan and heard Watford count chest compressions. However, there “were no signs of life” by the time EMS arrived.

White said he saw Sulivan’s body at the hospital. He said the boy was naked and “very frail” with water in his mouth. He told the court the boy was malnourished and the blood health care professionals withdrew from his body was light red, watery and “fluidy.”

Prosecutor Garrett Saucer told White about a small bruise on Sulivan’s clavicle. White said he did not know what caused the bruise.

Defense attorney Algert Agricola, who presented Kelly Watford, argued against White’s comments on the boy’s blood. Agricola wanted to know if White had any training that could tell him if anything was different about Sulivan’s blood. White said he did not.

White testified that Kelly Watford was unfazed and very calm when she found out her son was dead. Agricola said Kelly Watford was a trained counselor and would have been trained to stay calm.

Prosecutors said both Kelly and Mark Watford had waived their Miranda rights and given statements. The prosecution read both statements in court.

In Kelly Watford’s statement to police, she said Sulivan wasn’t feeling well on June 14. She said her son, the youngest of seven children, was a picky eater who only ate yogurt and fruit.

On the day Sulivan died, Kelly Watford said she had gone to Walmart to pick up some medication and VapoRub. She said she had given Sulivan a bath and VapoRub around 2 p.m. She said the bathtub only had enough water to cover her son’s legs. After the bath, she allegedly took him to his room, rocked him, and put a onesie on him. At some point, Sulivan stopped breathing and she called 911.

Mark Watford’s statement to police confirmed that the couple had seven kids, ages 6 to 18 with Sulivan being the youngest. Watford said Sulivan was slow to develop and had speech and vocabulary issues. He mentioned his son mostly crawled. He said Kelly mostly took care of the boy, feeding him and changing his diapers. He said he knew Sulivan was underdeveloped.

Mark Watford mentioned that his family did not believe in vaccines and did not use birth control. He said his wife was never excited when she found out they were pregnant. He said his wife fed the kids organic non-GMO foods without dyes. He said she wouldn’t intentionally hurt their kids. He said he noticed the previous week that Sulivan’s hips were showing. On June 13, he noticed Sulivan had developed a cough. June 13 was also the last day he said he saw Sulivan alive, according to his statements to police.

The father said on June 14 he was on his way home from work and had stopped by Rocco’s Chicken Joint to pick up some dinner. At 5:52 p.m., he had gotten a call from Kelly asking him if he was almost home. At 6:27 p.m., Mark got a call from the doctor saying Sulivan was dead.

“Kelly would not have drowned my son,” Mark Watford told police. He said his son had had an allergic reaction to the vaporub.

Sworn testimony from one of the Watfords’ other kids said Kelly had deliberately left the bathroom door shut with Sulivan still in the bathtub. The testimony said she had told the kids to “give us a minute.” The unnamed Watford child said their mother was on the phone with 911 about 15 minutes later.

Kelly Watford’s mother Janet Dean said in a sworn statement that Sulivan had been fine and had an allergic reaction to some product. The family also blamed Sulivan’s cough on carpet that had recently been pulled up.

The prosecution, however, pointed to photos extracted from Kelly Watford’s phone they believed contradict those claims. A photo dated Jan. 24—six months before Sulivan’s death—showed Vic’s Vapopads in a chair in the boy’s room. Photos going back to May 22, 2022,— 13 months before Sulivan’s death— showed where the carpet had already been pulled up. White said another photo from Dec 24. showed Sulivan as looking small with bones clearly visible in his hands.

White said Kelly’s brother Chad West had seen Sulivan at Thanksgiving 2022, playing on the floor. He did not see him on Christmas.

Furthermore, White was questioned about Kelly Watford’s first phone call after she had been incarcerated. He said she had called her mother Janet Dean. He said Watford’s main concerns during the call were taking care of bills, getting financials in order, and making sure the house was clean before the Department of Human Resources came over.

Dean reportedly replied, “Don’t worry baby. I’ll cover for you.”

According to Agricola, Kelly Watford was fully cooperative with the police. He accused White of trying to use coercive tactics on Watford. He said White had said it “looked like we would have to charge you with murder.” White said he would not have said that if the evidence didn’t support it.

Agricola further asked that any videos from Watford’s phone be made available, the same as the photos.