The Shadow Wood Homeowner Association's former president was arrested in Smiths Station on Friday after she allegedly stole $11,000 from an HOA account, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Latoya Yasmine Cook, 32, of Smith Station was charged with one count of first-degree theft of property and one count of third-degree theft of property. She was booked in the Lee County Jail, but later released on a $6,500 bond.

Lee County sheriff's deputies received a report on Monday, July 31 regarding "theft of property" from the Homeowner Association for the Shadow Wood subdivision in Smiths Station. A member of the HOA told them Cook spent $11,000 from the HOA account for her own personal use.

Investigators conducted a search warrant at Cook's Smith Stations home on Lee Road 671. They didn't state whether they found any evidence, but confirmed that they took Cook into custody at that time.

Authorities said the case remains under investigation and they expect additional charges to follow.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call the Lee County Sherriff's Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).