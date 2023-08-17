After being found guilty of capital murder of an Auburn police officer and guilty of attempting to kill two others, Grady Wayne Wilkes returned to court Wednesday for his sentencing hearing.

On May 19, 2019, Auburn police officers William Buechner, Webb Sistrunk, Evan Elliott and Ron Askelson responded to a domestic disturbance call at Arrowhead Mobile Home Park on Wire Road, but it turned into a deadly shooting. Wilkes was found guilty of killing Buechner and attempting to kill Sistrunk, who was shot in the shoulder, and Elliott, who was shot in the elbow.

On Wednesday, Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere told the jury that the State is seeking the death penalty.

“We think that it is an appropriate consequence giving all of the circumstances that occurred in this case,” Ventiere said.

To warrant the death penalty, Ventiere said the State must prove one of four aggravating circumstances. Wilkes knowingly created a great risk of death to many people; the crime was committed for the purpose of avoiding or preventing a lawful arrest or affecting an escape from custody; the crime was committed to disrupt or hinder the lawful exercise of any governmental function or enforcement of law; or the offense was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel.

Defense Attorney William Whatley said it’s up to the jurors to decide what happens to Wilkes.

Whatley said the defense will present evidence that Wilkes has no significant history of prior criminal activity and the offense was committed while Wilkes was under the influence of extreme mental or emotional disturbance.

“By the end, I’ll come back, and will ask you to sentence Wayne to life in prison without parole,” Whatley said.

After listening to testimonies all day, the jury will return to court Thursday to decide the sentence.

Testimonies

The jurors heard from family members of Buechner, Wilkes and Wilkes’ ex-girlfriend.

Buechner’s older sister, Brigitte Huling, was the first to read her statement in the courtroom.

Huling described her brother as a fun uncle, a loving husband and proud father. She recalled the last time she’d seen her brother in person, their last text message and the last meme he sent her through Facebook.

On the night of the 2019 shooting, Huling was working as a nurse. She said she remembered hearing two officers had been shot. She thought about messaging her brother to check on him, but decided he was probably okay and busy.

Huling said her coworkers brought in another officer.

It was her brother.

“I remember standing there, and in my head I said he’s okay. He’s okay. He’s got to be okay,” Huling said.

When the official time of death was pronounced, she said she couldn’t accept reality.

“I’ll never hear, ‘hey, sis,’ again nor will I hear ‘true that,’ again,” Huling said. “Never to see his smile no matter how tired he was… No more seeking sisterly advice. No more proud daddy pictures or videos sent. No more center to our family.”

The jurors then heard from Buechner’s aunt, Amy Johnson, and his mother, Suzy Buechner.

Suzy told the jury that she called her son right before he responded to the domestic disturbance call in May 2019. He told her he couldn’t talk because he was on his way to answer the domestic call. Suzy told him she loved him and to be careful.

Later that night, Montgomery police officers came to Suzy’s door to escort her to Auburn. The female officer prayed with her during the drive.

When she arrived at the hospital, Suzy said she saw hundreds of law enforcement members of Lee County filling the hallways. She entered a small room with the doctor and other family members and they were told where Buechner had been shot and how he died.

Suzy said parents aren’t supposed to bury their children.

“How many of us would be willing to give up our own lives to help somebody that we don’t even know? And that’s what those officers decided to do that night and every other day and night that they answer a call,” Suzy said.

She told the jury that her son had a great sense of humor and had a big heart.

“Our lives changed in an instant. He never will get to see his wife Sara again, his son Henry or Mckenna,” Suzy said.

Buechner’s wife, Sara, also read her statement to the jury.

“ On May 19, 2019, my heart, my world, my everything was taken from me because of the incident,” she said.

That night, Sara remembered the knock on her door and being taken to the hospital. She said she didn’t get the chance to say goodbye, and she’s struggled with the pain of not knowing why something this tragic happened.

She described her husband as a loving father and as an amazing officer who was willing to protect the people in the community.

“My entire life was changed because of the choices of one individual that night. One thousand five hundred and forty nine days since I’ve seen my husband alive, since I heard him say I love you, since the last time he kissed his baby boy,” Sara said through tears.

Their son Henry just entered kindergarten this year. Sara said all he has of his father now is pictures.

“My beautiful son only knew his dad for 472 days. There’s not a day goes by without mentioning his daddy,” Sara said. “The questions are never ending, and as a mom it hurts in ways that no one can really understand.”

Sara told the jury that she has frequent nightmares, has severe PTSD, can’t go into public and has anxiety attacks.

“My husband was an amazing man. Everything he did was for his community and his family,” she said.

The defense then called Wilkes’ father, step brother, grandmother and Wilkes’ ex-girlfriend’s mother and aunt.

Michael Wilkes, the father, told the jury that Wilkes’ mother, Cathy Stuart, was a heavy drinker and used several different drugs. He said he was concerned about leaving his son and Stuart’s other two children with her because she wouldn’t feed them and she often left them alone.

Michael said when Wilkes was in first grade Stuart died of an overdose. A few months before her death, Michael had gotten custody of his son, which caused conflict with Stuart.

“His mom said, within his hearing, that she would kill him before she would allow me to have custody of him,” Michael said. “(Wilkes) wanted to know why his mom wanted to kill him. He was quite stressed over it for quite some time.”

After Stuart’s death, Michael and his mother raised Wilkes. Stuart’s other two children went to live with relatives in Texas.

Michael said his son is a dependable person and the kind of soldier anyone would want to train with. Michael served in the Army and said he was proud of his son for going into the military.

He confirmed that Wilkes has won awards for the rifle team and awards for marksmanship.

Michael said he talks to his son almost every day and “will be behind his son 100% for the rest of his life.”

Wilkes’ brother, Joshua Stuart, told the jury more about their home life when they lived together. Joshua is six years older than Wilkes.

Joshua described it was a “chaotic, unstable childhood,” but he, Wilkes and their sister relied on each other.

He mentioned that a lot of abusive men came in and out of his mother’s life. He said these men would beat her and choke her and sometimes he also “took the brunt of it” as the oldest.

Joshua refers to Michael as his father, even though he’s not his biological father, because “he’s the main male role he’s known in his life as a father.”

Brooklyn (Isaacs) Flaherty is Wilkes’ ex-girlfriend and they had a son together in 2017. Flaherty’s mother, Letha Isaacs, testified and said she was in the court room for Wilkes.

Isaacs said she thought Wilkes was in a deep depression shortly before the May 2019 shooting. She said she told her daughter that Wilkes was in a dark place, was angry and might hit somebody.

Lee County Assistant District Attorney Clay Thomas asked if Isaacs knew Wilkes admitted to choking her daughter. Isaacs said she only knew he put his hands on her. Thomas asked if she knew that Wilkes admitted to telling her daughter that he was going to kill her. Isaacs said no.

“He was pushed and pushed. You don’t threaten a parent that you’re going to take their child,” Isaacs said. “They go a little crazy. We all would.”

Isaacs said her relationship with her daughter has been strained after the 2019 shooting. She also said she wants her grandson, Flaherty and Wilkes’ son, to know Wilkes.

Tammy Dowell, Flaherty’s aunt, said she also considers herself Wilkes’ aunt. She told the jury that Flaherty "belittled Wilkes."

Dowell also said that Wilkes had been a mentor to her own son.

“I love my niece, but she did wrong,” Dowell said. “She failed him. He asked for help. She failed him. We failed him, all of us.”