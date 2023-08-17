Grady Wayne Wilkes was sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing a 37-year-old Auburn police officer who arrived at his home in May 2019 to investigate a domestic disturbance.

The verdict in the capital murder trial came down after more than two hours of deliberating. Wilkes, 33, will serve his sentence in the Alabama State Penitentiary.

“I’m so sorry,” Wilkes told the court and officer William Buechner's family. “I can’t put it into words. I can never make it up to you. I can never get him back. I’m so sorry. Please don’t let my actions change anything in your family. Do not let your family fall apart or have any divisions, because of what I did.”

Wilkes, 33, will have a sentencing hearing on Sept. 28 for the attempted murder charges that stem from that same shooting. Officers Evan Elliot and Webb Sistrunk were also injured, but they survived. Wilkes was found not guilty of attempting to kill officer Ron Askelson.

On May 19, 2019, all four officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at Wilkes’ home at the Arrowhead Mobile Home Park on Wire Road.

According to multiple testimonies, Wilkes answered the door wearing body armor and holding an AR rifle. He opened fire on the police officers, shooting Elliot in the elbow, Sistrunk in the shoulder and Buechner in the shoulder and neck. Askelson was not wounded.

Jurors heard testimonies from family members during Wednesday's sentencing hearing. Buechner’s wife, mother, sister and aunt told the jury their account of the 2019 shooting and how their life has changed since Buechner’s death. They also spoke about Buechner's personality and character.

Wilkes’ father, brother and grandmother told the jury about his childhood and the love they have for him. The mother and aunt of Wilkes’ ex-girlfriend also testified on behalf of Wilkes. They told the jury Wilkes was a good father and kind person.

On Thursday morning, the defense rested after calling a corrections administrator for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to the stand as their last witness. While giving closing arguments, the prosecution reiterated facts in the case and gave the jury reasons they believed Wilkes should face life in prison or the death penalty. The defense pushed for life in prison without parole in the event of a conviction.