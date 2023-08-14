The man charged with killing 37-year-old Auburn police officer William Buechner told the court that his reflexes and muscle memory pushed him load his rifle and shoot.

Grady Wayne Wilkes, 33, faces one count of capital murder and three counts of attempted murder in the May 2019 shooting that killed Buechner and injured two other officers. Prosecutors have decided to seek the death penalty.

The trial started on Monday with testimonies from the three surviving officers. The jurors have reviewed body and dash camera footage from the shooting.

On Tuesday, jurors heard more testimonies from responding officers and Wilkes’s ex-girlfriend. On Wednesday, the State rested after calling forensic scientists and investigators to testify.

The defense first called Wilkes to the stand then a neuropsychologist who evaluated Wilkes. Wilkes told the jury about his time in the National Guard and recounted the events of the night of the shooting.

He said he was a corporal in the National Guard. He'd been in the military for nine years and was deployed once to Eastern Europe. He didn’t see combat.

Wilkes said he met Brooklyn (Isaacs) Flaherty in 2016, and they moved into a trailer together that year. In 2017, their son was born. Around 2018, they started having relationship problems, according to his testimony.

On May 19, 2019, Wilkes’s and Flaherty’s son was in Kentucky with Flaherty’s parents. Flaherty had gone to a friend’s house and Wilkes went to the store to buy whiskey, he said. Wilkes described his drinking habits at the time as “very bad” and “very undisciplined.”

By the time Flaherty came back to the trailer that night, Wilkes said he attempted to save their relationship by begging, but it “didn’t go well.” He said the sadness inside him turned into rage.

His testimony matched what Flaherty had testified earlier. He told her he “could hurt her and there’s nothing she could do about it.” He threw her on the bed, got on top of her and choked her, according to his testimony.

Wilkes told the court he strangled her and said, "I love you and you took everything from me. You’re trying to take him from me."

Wilkes said he let go, began to cry and told Flaherty to leave or he’d hurt her. He told the jury he didn’t want to hurt her.

“I needed her to be away from me because of the mental state that I was in,” he said.

Wilkes said Flaherty left and he began pacing the trailer, talking to himself, putting on his military gear and loading his rifle out of muscle memory.

“The military, it has discipline and it’s so rigid. When you get into that mindset, it takes away all of the chaos of life, the everyday ups and downs of a job or relationship. It’s very straightforward,” Wilkes said. “Being in that mindset and having that plate carrier on, it makes me feel safe. It makes me feel empowered.”

When Wilkes heard the knock on the door that night, he said he thought it was Flaherty coming back.

He opened the door and said he made eye contact with the officer who knocked, Evan Elliot. Wilkes didn’t know the names of the officers at the time. Wilkes then told the jury that he noticed the officer near the bottom of the trailer, Webb Sistrunk, raise his gun. Wilkes said he heard a pop and he reacted reflexively, opening fire on the officers.

Sistrunk testified on Monday and said he heard one of the officers scream and saw officer Ron Askelson jump off the porch before he drew his weapon.

“Due to the fact that they screamed, I remember I drew my weapon just trying to figure out what the threat was,” Sistrunk said on Monday.

After seeing Wilkes, Sistrunk said his first thought was that they were outmatched and outgunned. He ducked down looking for cover and was hit in the right shoulder. The bullet hit him from behind and exited out the front of his chest.

Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere pointed out that Sistrunk was shot in the back of the shoulder while he was attempting to flee. Wilkes said at the time he thought Sistrunk was looking at him.

Wilkes also said he is the one who yelled, “Get back,” which can be heard on the body camera footage. Askelson previously testified that he is the one who yelled the phrase.

Wilkes said he yelled at the officers to get back and get down numerous times. After he ran into the woods, Wilkes said he called his father and made a 911 call, which was played in court.

In the call, Wilkes tells the dispatcher that he’d shot an officer and wanted to know if he was okay. He refused to tell the dispatcher where he was and said he couldn’t turn himself in because “he needed to survive.”

Wilkes said he spent the night next to a creek, woke up the next morning, hid his gear and knocked on the doors of several homes looking for a phone. His had been waterlogged.

When he finally met someone who let him borrow a phone, he said he called his father and promised to turn myself in. Then he called 911. He told the jury that he showed the officers he was unarmed and obeyed their orders when they arrived. He also said after he was shackled, the officers beat him.

Stephen Zieman, the neuropsychologist who evaluated Wilkes in 2022, said he found Wilkes to have the presence of mental defect or disease, specifically bipolar disorder and PTSD from childhood trauma.

“From an early age, he always had problems with irritability, anger and impulse control,” Zieman said.

Ventiere countered that "most people with bipolar disorder live without killing anyone."

Zieman said Wilkes also had periods of mania with elevated moods of happiness and depression, had auditory hallucinations where he heard voices and had visual hallucinations where he saw shadow people.

“The way he describes the voices is that they were telling him things and giving him the perception that he was being surveilled, that he was being watched, that he was under some sort of a presence,” Zieman said.

Zieman told the jury he thinks Wilkes fits the definition of insanity.

Ventiere pointed out that Wilkes has a remarkable memory for someone who claimed to be having a psychotic break. She also revealed records from a trial in an Escambia County court room in which Zieman testified for a separate case. The document stated that Zieman's testimony was found to be "not credible."