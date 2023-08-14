The prosecution argued 33-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes "intended to kill every last soul on that porch" when he allegedly shot three officers in May 2019, while his defense attorney blamed mental issues.

They gave their closing arguments in court on Monday, which was sixth day of the the capital murder trial. Wilkes appeared in court to face one count of capital murder and three counts of attempted murder in the shooting that killed 37-year-old Auburn police officer William Buechner in May 2019. Prosecutors have decided to seek the death penalty.

Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere argued that Wilkes intended to kill each officer that responded that night. Defense attorney William Whatley and Juliana Taylor argued that Wilkes is not guilty because of mental disease or defect.

Last week, the jurors watched body camera and dash camera footage and heard testimony from the responding officers, witnesses and experts.

Ventiere began closing arguments for the State on Monday. She broke down the law and pointed out facts from the scene of the May 2019 shooting in Arrowhead Trailer Park off Wire Road in Auburn.

“We have here a man who pursued law enforcement officers under gunfire, strategically placed bullets into patrol cars and ran through the night,” Ventiere said.

Whatley told the jurors that Wilkes never saw Officer Buechner and he didn’t aim at Buechner. He said the main question the jurors need to consider is if Wilkes had the intent to kill, which Whatley argued Wilkes didn't have the intent.

Whatley reminded the jurors that Wilkes had been drinking heavily that night.

“This isn’t a person lying in wait for the police to show up. He didn’t plan for battle with the police,” Whatley said.

Ventiere countered that Wilkes didn’t care who was knocking on the door that night - the police, his ex-girlfriend or a neighbor - he was ready, aware and wanted to prove that he was in power.

Defense attorney Juliana Taylor added that Wilkes was mentally ill and had been suffering from mental illness at the time.

“The decisions he made on May 19, 2019, were tainted by his delusions and his fear of doom, which you see in the report,” Taylor said.

Taylor said Wilkes voluntarily surrendered and showed police where he hid his gear. She said Wilkes “had no intent to hurt anyone.”

Ventiere reminded the jury that Elliot and Askelson drove by the trailer on Lot 237, but didn’t see Flaherty, Wilkes's ex-girlfriend who made the 911 call. The police found her at a nearby trailer and spoke with her there. Ventiere suggested Wilkes could have seen the police cars drive by.

About half an hour had passed from the time Flaherty made the 911 call until the four officers went back to Lot 237 to talk to Wilkes and get Flaherty’s backpack, Ventiere said.

In that time frame, Ventiere said Wilkes had been gearing up and loading his AR rifle.

Ventiere said the video footage shows Wilkes standing on the outside of the door frame, hiding. When Elliot didn’t enter the home, Wilkes stepped out, breaking the hinge of the screen door and firing 11 shots at the officers, she said.

“He intended to kill every last living soul that was on that porch,” Ventiere said.

Ventiere said the video footage shows the officers were running away before Wilkes ever fired the first shot. She pointed out that Wilkes’s gun had a green laser and he was using it to sweep the area.

Ventiere reminded the jurors that the body camera footage captured 11 gunshots when Wilkes was on his porch, a gap in time and five more shots that took down Buechner. Then there were three “very measured, intentional” shots that took out the windshields of the three police cars, she said.

“Do not get confused that being drunk is an excuse for this. It is not. You have to drink yourself into such oblivion that you are literally out of your head,” Ventiere said.

She pointed out that Wilkes was able to hit targets with accuracy, make a 911 phone call asking about an officer he’d shot and hid himself and his gear in the woods.

Judge Christopher Hughes gave the members of the jury instructions after a lunch break, and the jurors began deliberating around 4 p.m. Monday