The capital murder trial of Grady Wayne Wilkes continued Tuesday morning with more body camera footage depicting the May 2019 shooting that left one Auburn officer dead and injured two others.

Wilkes faces one count of capital murder and three counts of attempted murder in the shooting that killed 37-year-old Auburn police officer William Buechner. Prosecutors have decided to seek the death penalty.

During the first day of the trial on Monday, jurors watched the body camera and dash camera footage from the four Auburn police officers that responded to the May 2019 domestic disturbance call. The officers included Evan Elliot, Ron Askelson, Webb Sistrunk and William Buechner.

On Tuesday, jurors heard testimony from Brooklyn (Isaacs) Flaherty and more officers that responded to the scene after shots were fired.

The jurors previously heard Flaherty tell police what happened before they arrived through the body camera footage, but on Tuesday she took the stand to testify.

In 2019, Flaherty was living in Arrowhead Trailer Park with Wilkes. She was in veterinary school at Auburn University at the time, and Wilkes was in the National Guard.

Flaherty told the jury that while she and Wilkes had been living together for a few years, they didn’t have a good relationship.

“As far as me and Wayne’s relationship, I mean, to me it was pretty much over at that point,” Flaherty said. “He didn’t really want to have that conversation, and I was really too busy for that because clinical year is probably the most stressful year of veterinary school that there is.”

That May night in 2019, Flaherty said she came home from watching a show with her friend and planned to get ready for bed because she had to get up early the next morning. She said Wilkes was wearing basketball shorts and a T-shirt and had been drinking and playing video games.

Flaherty said Wilkes wanted to talk about the relationship, but she wasn’t in the mood and wanted to get some sleep.

“He gets more aggressive with me saying he really wants to talk to me about this,” Flaherty said. “He ends up taking me by the wrists and kind of pushing me up against the wall.”

She said she told him she didn’t want to talk about it now and told him to get off of her because he was hurting her. Flaherty said Wilkes left briefly but returned. She said he pushed her on the bed, got on top of her and started choking her.

Flaherty said he stopped and stepped away again. She said Wilkes told her to leave or he’d kill her, so she grabbed her phone and ran. She said she called her mother then a friend to come pick her up. She said her mother called the police.

After meeting with police, Flaherty said her friend drove her to the trailer. Flaherty said she stayed in the car as the four Auburn officers attempted to contact Wilkes and get the things she needed for the night.

Flaherty said she saw Wilkes step out wearing body armor. She said she ducked inside the car when he opened fire, and her friend drove them away from the scene.

After hearing from Flaherty, the jurors listened to the testimony of Opelika Police Sgt. Richard Gross, who was the first officer to find Buechner, and Auburn Police Detective Stephanie Wilbanks, who applied tourniquets to the injured officers and conducted chest compressions on Buechner.

Gross was on patrol the night of the shooting near I-85 when he heard radio traffic from the Auburn Police Department. He said he got permission from his supervisor to leave the Opelika jurisdiction and respond to Auburn without fully knowing what the situation involved.

Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere played Gross’ body camera footage of that night from the time he was in route until Buechner was loaded into an ambulance.

Gross said he was a former resident of Arrowhead Trailer Park, so he knew about the back entrance to get to Park 2 where the shooting occurred. Auburn officers, including Wilbanks, were at the main entrance of Park 1 tending the wounded.

Wilbanks said she applied a tourniquet on Elliot who had been shot in the elbow. She said she and the other officers that had arrived then started to sweep Park 1 in search of the shooter. Once they confirmed the area was secure, she said they looked towards Park 2, which is separated by a large pasture field that Wilbanks described as “no man’s land.”

Wilbanks said they were unable to advance because of the threat of the long-range rifle Wilkes had. As they were figuring out what to do, Wilbanks said a resident was speeding down the road leaving Park 2. She said the scared resident told them that there was an officer down, and she could show them where he was.

Gross said when he arrived he found Buechner lying in a ditch. He said civilians were attempting to give Buechner CPR, but he knew Buechner needed to be on flat ground, so he pulled him out of the ditch and began chest compressions.

He said he told a civilian to use his car radio to notify dispatch about the situation.

Gross said he couldn’t find Buechner’s wound. He said he didn’t see any blood, and Buechner didn’t have a pulse.

According to testimony, Wilbanks and other Auburn officers eventually made their way to the scene. Wilbanks took over chest compressions for Gross, but told the jury she knew Buechner was already dead.

Gross and Wilbanks said the officers loaded Buechner into the back of a patrol car and met up with an ambulance that took him to East Alabama Medical Center.

Wilbanks said ambulance vehicles hadn’t been able to get to Park 2 at that time because the scene wasn’t secure, and they still didn’t know where the threat was.

Dr. Edward Reedy, a chief medical examiner with the Alabama Department of Forensic Science, gave a breakdown of Buechner’s autopsy and his two gunshot wounds.

Reedy said one bullet entered Buechner’s right shoulder region and another bullet hit his upper right back. He said the bullets broke up on impact injuring Buechner’s spine and lungs.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) special agent Darrell Seymour later showed the jurors the body armor, helmet and gun that law enforcement recovered after Wilkes was arrested on May 20, 2019. Wilkes led police to a creek bed off I-85 where he hid the items under leaves and other debris, Seymour said.

The trial will continue on Wednesday at 9 a.m.