On day three of the Grady Wayne Wilkes capital murder trial, forensic scientists and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) investigators explained the evidence collected and cataloged from the scene of the May 2019 shooting.

On May 19, 2019, four Auburn police officers, Evan Elliot, Ron Askelson, Webb Sistrunk and William Buechner, responded to a domestic disturbance call in Arrowhead Trailer Park off Wire Road in Auburn.

After knocking on the door of the trailer, witnesses said Wilkes opened the door wearing body armor and carrying an AR rifle. According to testimony and the body camera footage played in court, Wilkes opened fire on the officers, wounding Elliot and Sistrunk and killing Buechner.

Elliot was shot in the elbow. Sistrunk was shot in the shoulder, and Buechner was fatally shot in the shoulder and neck, which injured his spine and lungs.

After an overnight man hunt, Wilkes was found and arrested on May 20, 2019. He faces one count of capital murder and three counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors have decided to seek the death penalty.

On Monday and Tuesday, jurors heard testimonies from the three surviving officers, other officers that responded to the shooting, Wilkes’s ex-girlfriend and a witness who was in the park the night of the shooting. Jurors also saw body camera footage, dash camera footage and photos.

On Wednesday, Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere brought in several forensic scientists and an ALEA investigator who worked on the case.

Jason Dinunzio, with ALEA State Bureau of Investigation, testified that he was brought on to the case shortly after the shooting occurred in 2019. He was responsible for taking photos of the scene, collecting evidence and placing markers at the scene.

Dinunzio collected blood samples found around the trailer and gun shell casings. He also recovered the body camera that fell off of Sistrunk and the handguns that Elliot and Sistrunk had dropped.

Dinunzio told the jury that he found 11 fired .223 caliber (5.56 caliber) cartridge cases on the trailer porch where Wilkes was living. He collected five cartridge casings of the same caliber on the ground between the cars on the edge of the gravel and three near Wilkes’s vehicle.

Investigators also found two dirt lines in the grass caused by two bullets. Dinunzio said they dug up the grass and dirt and found two projectiles.

Ventiere showed the jurors Askelson’s police car door, and Dinunzio pointed out the bullet holes and marks from the shooting.

Michael Dugan, who works for the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in the Firearm and Tool Mark section at the Montgomery laboratory, went into more detail about the firearm and the bullets used in the shooting.

“The firearm in this case is what is commonly referred to as an AR-style firearm. It’s a Smith & Wesson model MP15 5.56 NATO caliber firearm. It’s a semi-automatic rifle…,” Dugan said. “With each pull of the trigger, it will fire until the magazine is empty or something malfunctions with the firearm.”

Dugan said the weapon has two separate safety features, a manual safety that can be turned on or off by the user and an internal safety called a disconnect. If the manual safety is on, the weapon will not fire. The internal safety prevents the firearm from being able to fire in a fully automatic manner, Dugan told the members of the jury.

Dugan said a laser sight and a scope were submitted to him with the firearm. He said he examined the rifle and 19 fired cartridge cases collected from the scene.

The State rested Wednesday afternoon after Ventiere called their last witness. The trial will continue Thursday at 1 p.m. with a witness called by the defense.