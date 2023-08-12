A psychologist determined that Grady Wayne Wilkes was aware of his alleged actions in the May 2019 shooting that killed 37-year-old police officer William Buechner and injured two others, according to court testimony.

Dr. John Davis Toppins arrived at the decision after Wilkes underwent two mental health evaluations. Toppins was the last witness to take the stand in the capital murder trial.

Closing statements for the case will begin on Monday.

Wilkes, 33, faces one count of capital murder and three counts of attempted murder in the shooting that killed Buechner. Prosecutors have decided to seek the death penalty.

The trial started on Monday with testimonies from the three surviving officers and the jurors watched body camera and dash camera footage. On Tuesday, jurors heard more testimonies from responding officers and Wilkes’s ex-girlfriend. The State rested on Wednesday after calling forensic scientists and investigators to testify. On Thursday, Wilkes and a neuropsychologist who evaluated Wilkes testified.

Friday morning, the defense rested, and for the State’s rebuttal, another psychologist Dr. John Davis Toppins took the stand to testify about his evaluation of Wilkes. Toppins has worked in the field of forensic psychology for about 20 years.

Toppins explained the different types of psychology to the jurors and said in forensic psychology he works with people who have been arrested, charged with a felony and are thought to have a mental illness.

When evaluating a suspect, Toppins said he analyzes their mental state at the time of the alleged crime and what they do afterwards. If the suspect has a serious mental illness, Toppins looks at whether signs of the illness are present when the alleged crime took place or not.

Next, Toppins considers the questions, “was the patient unable to understand the nature and quality of his actions and were they unaware of the wrongfulness of their actions.”

Toppins said that the nature means, “does this person know what he’s doing,” and quality means, “does he know what the outcome of that is going to be.”

Toppins did two mental state evaluations on Wilkes, one in person and one over Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like neuropsychologist Stephen Zieman who testified Thursday, Toppins said after the evaluation, he found that Wilkes had symptoms of PTSD from childhood trauma and bipolar disorder. Toppins added that he thought Wilkes had an alcohol use disorder and mentioned that the records showed Wilkes had ADHD.

“Bipolar disorder doesn't necessarily have to affect your ability to see the world around you,” Toppins said.

Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere asked Toppins if he found that Wilkes was able to appreciate the nature and quality of the actions during the incident, and Toppins said yes.

Ventiere asked Toppins if he found evidence that Wilkes understood the wrongfulness of his actions, and Toppins replied yes.

“Many of the statements (Wilkes) made showed that he was aware of what was happening and what he was doing,” Toppins said.

Toppins told the jury that he concluded that Wilkes had symptoms of bipolar disorder, but it was in the mild range. Irritability is one of the symptoms.

“He had a lot of irritability,” Toppins said. “He did have these symptoms, but they weren’t sufficient to impair his ability to see what was going on, to understand what was happening and to be aware of whether it was right or wrong. Most of what he said indicated that he had the awareness, and he knew about right and wrong. He was able to talk about it.”

Wilkes’ defense attorney William Whatley reviewed Toppins report about evaluating Wilkes.

Whatley read from the report that Wilkes told Toppins, “I was so out of my head; it was almost like you were watching a movie.” Whatley read, “it was like he was sleepwalking through all of it,” and “he was comfortable wearing his army gear. That’s what he does when he gets really mad.” According to the report, Wilkes said, “he picked up the rifle and the plate carrier because it made him feel safe and strong.”

Toppins confirmed that Wilkes said these things during the evaluation.

Whatley asked Toppins to tell the jury what it means when someone is found not guilty by mental disease or defect.

Toppins said there are three things that can happen. The person is simply released, which he said is rare; the court orders a risk assessment, which he said is also pretty rare; or the person is admitted to a forensic psychiatric hospital. For Wilkes, he would go to Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility.

Judge Christopher Hughes reminded the jury that he will give the definition of the law to them before they start deliberations. He will explain what it means to be found guilty, not guilty or not guilty by mental disease or defect. He said he will give the jury instructions on what they are responsible for determining and not determining.