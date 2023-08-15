Grady Wayne Wilkes was found guilty of one count of capital murder and two counts of attempted murder in the May 2019 shooting at his Wire Road home that killed 37-year-old Auburn police officer William Buechner and wounded two others.

The grand jury ruled him not guilty of attempting to murder Auburn police officer Ron Askelson. Jurors reached the verdict after six hours of deliberating.

Those same jury members will decide on his sentencing, which could possibly be the death penalty. The sentencing hearing will begin on Wednesday.

On May 19, 2019, officers William Buechner, Webb Sistrunk, Evan Elliott and Ron Askelson responded to a domestic disturbance call at Arrowhead Mobile Home Park on Wire Road. Wilkes’s ex-girlfriend testified that Wilkes physically assaulted her and threatened to kill her.

After knocking on the trailer door, Elliott, Askelson and Sistrunk said Wilkes answered the door dressed in body armor and armed with a rifle. Wilkes opened fire on the responding officers, wounding Sistrunk and Elliott and killing Buechner.

After an overnight manhunt, police arrested Wilkes approximately one mile away from where the incident unfolded.

Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere began closing arguments for the state on Monday.

She argued that Wilkes intended to kill each officer that responded that night. Defense attorney William Whatley and Juliana Taylor argued that Wilkes is not guilty because of mental disease or defect.

“We have here a man who pursued law enforcement officers under gunfire, strategically placed bullets into patrol cars and ran through the night,” Ventiere said.

Whatley told the jurors that Wilkes never saw Buechner and he didn’t aim at him. He said Wilkes didn’t have the intent to kill and said Wilkes had been drinking heavily that night. Taylor added that Wilkes was mentally ill and had been suffering from mental illness at the time.

“This isn’t a person lying in wait for the police to show up. He didn’t plan for battle with the police,” Whatley said.

Ventiere countered that Wilkes didn’t care who was knocking on the door that night — the police, his ex-girlfriend or a neighbor. He was ready, aware and wanted to prove that he was in power.

Ventiere said the video footage shows Wilkes standing on the outside of the door frame, hiding. When Elliot didn’t enter the home, Wilkes stepped out, breaking the hinge of the screen door and firing 11 shots at the officers, she said.

“He intended to kill every last living soul that was on that porch,” she said.

The video footage shows the officers were running away before Wilkes ever fired the first shot, Ventiere told the jurors. She pointed out that Wilkes’s gun had a green laser and he was using it to sweep the area.

Ventiere said the body camera footage captured 11 gunshots when Wilkes was on his porch, a gap in time and five more shots that took down Buechner. Then there were three “very measured, intentional” shots that took out the windshields of the three police cars, she said.

The jury trial began on Aug. 7. Last week, the jurors watched body camera and dash camera footage and heard testimony from the responding officers, witnesses and experts.

Elliot testified that he was the officer who knocked on the door. Before he could introduce himself that night, Wilkes stepped out wearing body armor and holding an AR rifle.

Footage from all four responding officers was played in court. On the video, Elliot is heard knocking on the door then saying, “Hey bud, hey bud,” in an effort to keep Wilkes calm. Askelson yelled, “Hey, get back!” Shots rang out and an officer screamed.

Elliot testified that Wilkes was already zoned in on the officers. Askelson jumped over the porch railing. Elliot retreated down the steps of the porch as gunfire went off. He was shot in the elbow.

“I couldn’t believe actually what I was seeing at the time. I looked him up and down, and he was just giving us that dead stare,” Askelson testified. “So at that point, I made the decision to yell ‘get off the porch,’ and then I jumped over the banister to my left.”

Sistrunk said he heard one of the officers scream and saw Askelson jump off the porch.

“Due to the fact that they screamed, I remember I drew my weapon just trying to figure out what the threat was,” he said.

After seeing Wilkes, Sistrunk said his first thought was that they were outmatched and outgunned. He ducked down looking for cover and was hit in the right shoulder. The bullet hit him from behind and exited out the front of his chest.

Buechner, who had been stationed at the back of the trailer, was fatally shot in the shoulder and neck. Dr. Edward Reedy, a chief medical examiner with the Alabama Department of Forensic Science, said the bullets broke up on impact injuring Buechner’s spine and lungs.

Wilkes took the stand on Thursday and told the jury he put on his National Guard gear and loaded his rifle out of muscle memory. He also said putting on the plate carrier made him feel safe, strong and empowered.

Michael Dugan, who works for the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in the Firearm and Tool Mark section at the Montgomery laboratory, said the firearm in this case was a Smith & Wesson model MP15 5.56 NATO caliber firearm, which is a semi-automatic rifle.

Dugan said a laser sight and a scope were submitted to him with the firearm. He examined the rifle and the 19 fired cartridge cases collected from the scene.

Jurors heard from two psychologists who evaluated Wilkes after the May shooting.

Both psychologists, John Davis Toppins and Stephen Zieman found Wilkes to have symptoms of bipolar disorder and PTSD from childhood trauma. Toppins added that he thought Wilkes had an alcohol use disorder and mentioned that the record showed Wilkes had ADHD.

Toppins told the jury that “bipolar disorder doesn’t necessarily have to affect your ability to see the world around you,” and Wilkes had a “mild case.” He also said that he found evidence that Wilkes understood the wrongfulness of his actions.

“Many of the statements (Wilkes) made showed that he was aware of what was happening and what he was doing,” Toppins said.