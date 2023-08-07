Jurors in Grady Wayne Wilkes' capital murder trial saw police body and dash camera footage from the May 2019 shooting that left one Auburn police officer dead and injured two others.

Wilkes appeared at Lee County Justice Center on Monday morning for the first day of trial. He faces one count of capital murder and three counts of attempted murder in the shooting that killed 37-year-old Auburn police officer William Buechner. Prosecutors have decided to seek the death penalty.

On Monday, the jury heard opening statements from the prosecution and the defense, watched police body camera and dash camera footage and listened to five witnesses testify.

Assistant District Attorney Clay Thomas began the opening statements by describing an account of the night of May 19, 2019.

“‘Lord, please help me.’ These were the last words ever spoken on this earth by Officer Will Buechner,” Thomas told the jury. “He said this while he was lying in a drainage ditch at Arrowhead Trailer Park dying from gunshot wounds. He died in the line of duty because of the intentional conduct of one person, the defendant Grady Wayne Wilkes,” Thomas said pointing to Wilkes.

Thomas told the jury that Wilkes opened his door wearing a military helmet and a vest with chest plates and was holding an AR rifle at low ready.

“He’s ready for battle…,” Thomas said. “The evidence is going to show, the videos, the testimony of the witnesses are gonna show clearly what the defendant intended. He intended to kill each and every officer that responded that night.”

Wilkes’ defense attorney William Whatley reminded the jury to look at all the evidence before making their decision. He said the evidence will show that Wilkes is not guilty because of "mental disease or defect.”

Whatley said Wilkes was “suffering from bipolar disorder and long-standing depression exasperated by excess alcohol use.” He said Wilkes had pre-existing post-traumatic stress disorder, causing hypervigilance.

“This case is on the State of Alabama to prove beyond a reasonable doubt to each and every member of the jury that Wayne is guilty of capital murder and these other offenses for which he’s charged,” Whatley said.

Witnesses and footage

Auburn officers Evan Elliot, Ron Askelson and Mark Webb Sistrunk responded to the 2019 domestic disturbance call. All three testified on Monday and their camera footage from that night was shown to the jury as well as Buechner’s body and dash camera footage. APD officers Jimmy Butler Jr. and Michael Creighton also testified.

Former APD officer Evan Elliot was the first to take the stand Monday morning. During his testimony, Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere played Elliot’s body camera footage from the time he and Askelson arrived at the trailer park until Elliot his loaded into an ambulance.

Around 10 p.m., Elliot, who’d been with the department for only six months, responded to a domestic disturbance call with the officer he was training under, Ron Askelson.

Elliot and Askelson arrived at Lot 237 in Arrowhead Trailer Park off Wire Road in Auburn. Elliot said no one was there, but they found the woman who made the 911 call, Brooklyn Isaacs, in the driveway of a nearby trailer.

On the body camera audio, Isaacs told the officers that she was getting ready for bed when Wilkes, her live-in boyfriend, came home drunk.

Isaacs informed the officers that she’d been trying to break up with Wilkes, but she didn’t want to talk to Wilkes about the situation that night because she had to get up early the next morning.

“He basically takes my wrist, squeezed it really hard, pushes me against the wall and squeezed me into the wall, basically telling me that he can hurt me if he wants to. I can’t do anything about it,” Isaacs told police that night.

She said Wilkes left her alone briefly, but returned to choke her. She said Wilkes told her “you better run or I’m going to kill you.” Isaacs told police she grabbed her phone and ran.

Because Wilkes was a resident of the trailer, police informed Isaacs that they legally couldn’t force him to leave. They informed her of legal paperwork that would be involved in the process, and asked if she had somewhere else she could spend the night.

Isaacs informed police that Wilkes was in the National Guard and would be leaving for an army drill the next week. She also told the officers that he had two rifles and a handgun in the trailer.

She said she didn’t think Wilkes would use the weapons against the police, but also said she “wouldn’t count it out because of the state he was in.”

Sistrunk said he and Buechner drove separately, but both responded to the domestic disturbance call, meeting Elliot and Askelson with Isaacs.

After their conversation, the four officers went to Lot 237 to get the belongings that Isaacs needed for the night. They didn’t turn on their police lights or sirens.

Sistrunk stood at the bottom of the trailer parallel with the porch and Buechner went around to the back.

Elliot walked up the porch and knocked on the door. He said he heard footsteps inside the trailer coming to the door. Before he could introduce himself, Wilkes stepped out wearing body armor and holding an AR rifle.

On the video played in the courtroom, Elliot was heard saying, “Hey bud, hey bud,” in an effort to keep Wilkes calm. Askelson yelled, “Hey, get back!” Shots rang out and an officer screamed.

Elliot testified that Wilkes was already zoned in on the officers. Askelson jumped over the railing, losing his body camera. Elliot retreated down the steps of the porch as gunfire went off.

Elliot ran away from the trailer realizing he’d dropped his weapon and he’d been shot in the forearm. He heard more shots as he ran to the front of the park. Sistrunk radioed that he’d also been hit by gunfire.

Askelson testified that he felt they were out gunned and decided it would be safer to leave.

“I couldn’t believe actually what I was seeing at the time. I looked him up and down, and he was just giving us that dead stare. So at that point, I made the decision to yell 'get off the porch,' and then I jumped over the banister to my left,” Askelson said.

Sistrunk said he heard one of the officers scream and saw Askelson jump off the porch.

“Due to the fact that they screamed, I remember I drew my weapon just trying to figure out what the threat was,” he said.

After seeing Wilkes, Sistrunk said his first thought was that they were outmatched and outgunned. He ducked down looking for cover and was hit in the right shoulder.

The bullet hit him from behind and exited out the front of his chest.

Sistrunk said he dropped his weapon and his body camera fell off. He tried to find his gun but couldn’t. He ran for cover behind a neighboring trailer. He kneeled there trying to process what had happened. Then he realized he needed medical attention.

Elliot made it to the front of the park, warning a resident to stay inside along the way. First responders applied a tourniquet to Elliot's arm and got him in an ambulance to take him to the hospital. Askelson also made it to the front of the park.

Sistrunk said he made it to his vehicle and attempted to pack his own wound with the supplies he had in his backpack. He got on the radio to tell communication that he’d been hit.

First responders got him in an ambulance and he was taken to a hospital in Columbus. He was in the ICU for 5 days, had surgery and went through months of physical therapy. He said he still has pain in his shoulder every day.

APD Sgt. Jimmy Butler Jr. was one of the investigators on this case. He told the jury that Wilkes also shot the police vehicles strategically.

“Each of the patrol cars had bullet holes in them,” Butler said. “One thing that was interesting about that was – 25 years I’ve been to many crime scenes and shootings – it wasn’t just a car with bullet holes. These in particular seemed to be placed in strategic places, exactly where someone would have been seated in the patrol car.”

A civilian, Ann Reed, was with her boyfriend who lived in Arrowhead Park that night in 2019. She said they heard the gunfire and looked outside to see what was happening. She told the jury that she saw police officers running to the left and saw a white man running to the right towards the woods.

Reed and her boyfriend went back inside, locked the door and sat on the couch in shock. Several minutes later, they went back outside to check things out. Reed said they found Officer Buechner lying on the ground without a pulse.

The trial will continue Tuesday at 9 a.m.