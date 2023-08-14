The human remains that were found Sunday morning on hunting land in Salem belong to a 28-year-old missing Columbus woman, according to a news release shared on Monday afternoon.

Myshonique Shontrell Maddox’s remains were found weeks after she went missing on July 22. At the time, she was last seen at 3 a.m. Saturday wearing a rainbow onesie in the 1100 block of 22nd Street. Her remains have been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for a post-mortem exam.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said that while foul play had not been out ruled, no weapon was found at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a property off of Lee Road 170 around 10:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of human remains found in the woods. Multiple people were in the area when they stumbled across the human in a wooded area southeast of Lee Road 126.

Maddox’s remains were found in the “advanced decomposition” stage. It has been there for “a period of weeks rather than months,” the sheriff said.

Multiple agencies continue to investigate the incident including the LCSO, Columbus Police Department and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who has information about this case they would like to report should call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867). You can remain anonymous.