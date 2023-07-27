A kidnapping/rape suspect was arrested on Wednesday after authorities found a missing 14-year-old Phenix City girl in Kentucky, authorities said.

Glendon Arnold Carpenter, 43, of Richmond was charged with kidnapping a minor, first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree rape. He remains incarcerated in Richmond without bond.

He will be extradited back to Lee County to face additional charges, according to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Authories said the 14-year-old was reported missing from her Phenix City home on Tuesday.

“Investigators received information from family members that the juvenile had been chatting online with a male subject named Arnold Carpenter,” authorities said in the news release. “The profile picture of male appeared to be a teenage boy.”

Investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the girl left home early Tuesday and suspected she may be with Carpenter.

With some help from the girl’s family, they found her at a fast food restaurant in Richmond. They immediately notified Richmond police and FBI agents. Carpenter was taken into custody.

If you would like to report information about the case, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).