A 29-year-old Opelika man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly kidnapped and attempted to rape a woman he didn’t know in downtown Auburn, authorities said.

Rusbi Arael Chilel-Perez was charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree attempted rape, driving under the influence, public intoxication and attempting to elude. He was booked into the Lee County Jail without bond.

Auburn police received a report on Saturday about a sexual assault that occurred near the intersection of North College Street and West Magnolia Avenue. The victim reported being assaulted earlier that day. She said a man she didn’t know tried to interact with her while she was in the downtown area.

“The suspect eventually took physical control of the victim and abducted her to a secluded area close by,” said Clarence Steward, Auburn’s assistance police chief. “The victim stated the suspect began using force to attempt to engage in sexual intercourse.”

Steward said the victim resisted and escaped. She contacted Auburn police officers who were patrolling the downtown Auburn area on foot.

They identified Chilel-Perez as a suspect.

Officers found him driving in the downtown area and attempted to perform a traffic stop. He allegedly sped away from authorities, but they caught him after he crashed.

“Chilel-Perez crashed his vehicle into light poles, causing the vehicle to become disabled at the intersection of North Dean Road and Opelika Road,” Steward said. “He fled on foot and was arrested by officers near the 1,000 block of Opelika Road.”