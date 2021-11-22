Crumbl Cookies headed to Tiger Town early next year

Like really big cookies and other sweets? Crumbl Cookies is coming to town and expected to open mid-January.

The cookie factory will be located at 2638 Enterprise Drive right in the middle of Tiger Town.

Auburn location owner Karlee Gilmore said she could not be more excited and even ventured here all the way from Utah.

“I’m running all over. It’s been quite the journey, and it’s been so fun,” Gilmore said with a laugh.

Crumbl is anything but an average-sized cookie. Instead, gigantic sweets are their specialty. Each cookie is made in real time and baked at the shop.

Every week, the shop will change out the cookie flavors at every store. The only two staples that stay consistent are milk chocolate chip and sugar cookies. For crazier flavors, right now it’s also offering a carrot cake and apple pie cookie. Just make sure to check the location for flavors at the beginning of every week.

Usual hours are 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. until 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday; and closed Sunday.

Crumbl Cookies opened in 2017 in Utah.