CSX: All railroad crossings in Auburn should be reopened by Thursday

Five railroad crossing closures led to backed-up road traffic Tuesday in Auburn as railroad operator CSX performed maintenance on the tracks spanning Auburn's downtown and parallel to Opelika Road.

By early evening, crossings were closed on North College Street, North Gay Street, North Ross Street and Old Stage Road. The fifth crossing, at East University Drive, was reopened at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Public Safety Director Paul Register said CSX has told the city all crossings should be reopened by Thursday.

"The reason they're doing these simultaneously is so we don't have any construction going on Friday or Saturday when the game day crowd comes into town," Register said.

The crossings at Saugahatchee Road, North Dean Road and North Donahue Drive are currently open, but Public Affairs Director David Dorton said commuters may want to take Shug Jordan Parkway around the city to reach their destinations faster.

"Obviously those routes that are open are getting backed up pretty well," Dorton said of the open crossings. "We have certainly through public works and public safety communicated to (CSX) the traffic situation and needs and hope that we wouldn't necessarily have this many closed at once or so close to each other."