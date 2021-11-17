Cumberland Plastics expansion to add jobs

The City of Opelika announced at the city council meeting Tuesday that the Cumberland Plastic Systems will be expanding the facility, which will create 25 addition jobs.

The planned $5.7 million expansion will include an additional 60,000 square feet of warehouse space and additional manufacturing equipment, according to a release from the City of Opelika.

“Our continued growth has come from both new customers and existing customers,” said Tim Kling, chief financial officer at Cumberland, in the release.

According to Kling, Cumberland currently employs 170 employees and this expansion will create a total of 25 new positions, which will fill warehousing, production and technical positions.

The current facility has 155,000 square feet for injection molding and value-add assembly, housing 33 injection machines from 40 tons to 1,500 tons, as well as many assembly operations for varied customer applications.

“Cumberland Plastic System is a great community partner,” Lori Huguley, economic development director for the City of Opelika, said in the release. “It is a great testament to their workforce and the business climate in Opelika that they continue to invest and grow here.”

Cumberland Plastic System is in Opelika’s Northeast Industrial Park along the I-85 corridor.