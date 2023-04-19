Two teens were arrested in Tuesday night in the deadly mass shooting that broke out Saturday night a teenager's birthday party in downtown Dadeville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, were taken into custody around 8 p.m. Tuesday "after a complex and thorough investigation," ALEA said. They were both charged with four counts of reckless murder.

On Monday, Tallapoosa Coroner Mike Knox identified the victims as Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, of Opelika; Philstavious Dowdell, 18, of Dadeville; Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, of Dadeville; and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, of Dadeville. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA said the injuries of surviving victims range from critical to “something as simple as they needed medical treatment.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Dadeville Police Department and other agencies continue to search for answers about the events that led up to the shooting in the 200 block of Broadax Street.

Burkett said they’ve conducted a preliminary analysis of the evidence at the scene and reviewed the information that has been received so far.

“Special Agents are still in the process of gathering and examining information relative to the sequence of events which ultimately led to the shooting,” he said. “Special Agents did not recover any high-powered rifle ammunition at the scene. However, they did recover numerous shell casings used in handguns."

On Monday, police were still “processing all of the evidence, in conjunction with completing interviews, in an effort to solidify a motive and potential suspects.”

ALEA is looking for the public’s help with the case. It doesn’t matter how minor the info may seem. You can can call 1-800-392-8011or email the agency at sbi.investigations@alea.gov to submit tips.

ALEA’s Fusion Center has also partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Mobile Office to provide a digital tip line for videos and photos related to the incident. Those files may be uploaded here. Also, if you have information for the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office concerning the incident or need to provide information to the individuals or families concerning victim services, please click here.

The Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the identification or arrest of any suspects in the Dadeville shooting. You can submit tips to Crimestoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

