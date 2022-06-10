'Deaf and autistic and proud of it!’ Auburn jewelry designer spreads awareness through art

CyEra Bibbs wants to use her art to spread awareness of disabilities, and she's in a prime position to do so.

Bibbs, of Auburn, is a jewelry designer. She's also a member of the local deaf and autistic community.

With the help of Katelyn Forsyth, who is studying to be an American Sign Language interpreter, Bibbs sat down with the Opelika-Auburn News to share her passion for art as well as her goal to show others that disabilities shouldn't stop people from achieving their dreams.

“People with disabilities can do anything,” said Bibbs, using sign language. “They can do whatever they want if they put their mind to it.”

Bibbs, 36, was born deaf in Fayetteville, N.C., and only recently discovered that she is also autistic. In 2020, two years after moving to Auburn, she created her business, Hoop Love Studio, where she sells handmade and custom jewelry.

She said she decided on the name Hoop Love because she started out making hoop earrings, and she made them with love. In addition to earrings, Bibbs also makes necklaces, body chains, rings and more.

“Everything is different; nothing is the same,” Bibbs said of her jewelry pieces.

Bibbs said she started loving art at a young age, which turned into a passion for makeup and jewelry. Most of her family members work in education, she said, but some are also artists.

She became a freelance makeup artist in 2015 and started working with jewelry after her grandmother, Eular Mae Hodges of Fayetteville, N.C., passed away from heart disease in 2019.

“My grandmother is the reason I make jewelry,” she said. “She’s a strong woman and she raised me. She impacted me in a positive way and made me who I am today.”

Spreading awareness through her jewelry has been an essential part of Bibbs’ business plan. She says she creates jewelry to help teach people about deafness and autism, and also heart disease. In addition to her grandmother, Bibbs recently lost her aunt, Latisha Malloy, to heart disease.

“I want to show other people and educate other people through those three things because I have experienced them,” she said.

Bibbs has two children, son William, 13, and daughter Ki’Milya, 10, and she said she's teaching them to follow their dreams when they finish school.

While Bibbs has faced difficulties throughout her life, she said she never gives up.

“I want people to know that deaf people go through a lot and have been through a lot of oppression,” she said. “People have to be patient with deaf people, but don’t overlook deaf people. They can do anything except hear.”

She wrote on her website: “I am deaf and autistic, and I am so proud of it!”

Bibbs started her jewelry business at the height of COVID-19. She said the process was hard, but she used her imagination and followed her heart to get her to where she is today.

She is self-taught and describes herself as a "hippie custom artist" who loves to work with beads and wires that she purchases from different craft stores and online vendors.

Bibbs takes personalized requests from customers, she said, and it takes her 15 to 20 minutes to finish a design.

“What I enjoy most is the creativity,” she said. “It also helps me with relieving stress.”

When asked to name her favorite piece, she pointed to the long earrings she was wearing.

Bibbs sells her unique pieces online through the Hoop Love Studio website and at her residence. She plans to start traveling to art shows to display her work and meet more people.

Friday night, she attended her first art show in Auburn at the SummerNight Downtown Artwalk.

For help interacting and speaking with customers, Bibbs sent out a Facebook post requesting an interpreter for the event, to which Forsyth responded.

Forsyth, 22, a student at Troy University, is working on a practicum that requires 90 hours of working with the deaf, and she plans to graduate in May of 2024.

“I started learning ASL when I was in high school,” she said. “My ASL teacher went to Troy to major in ASL, and she kind of helped me understand the deaf community. She helped me want to pursue interpreting.”

Before meeting each other for the first time on Thursday, Forsyth looked at Bibbs’ jewelry online and said the pieces were “so beautiful and different” and something “you can’t go to a store and buy.”

While Bibbs currently works at Chipotle, she said she plans to make jewelry design her full-time job within the next few months.

Her dream, she said, is to eventually own a small store in Auburn.