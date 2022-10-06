Dennis Hanson's quick thinking during Maffia's restaurant fire helped him win firefighter of the year

Opelika Battalion Chief Dennis Hanson has been named the Opelika Firefighter of the Year Award.

Hanson, 40, started out as a student firefighter in 2006 through the City of Auburn student program and has been with the Opelika Fire Department since 2008. He and his wife Malisa have a 5-year-old daughter, Molly.

“One thing that stood out about him was he pushes the people below him just as hard as he pushes himself, and we’re seeing that in the promotional process,” said Opelika Fire Chief Shane Boyd. “Secondary to that, even as a leader he’s continuing to be involved in every committee that we put out. Every training opportunity, he takes advantage of it.”

Boyd also said that Hanson was the incident commander during the Maffia’s Italian Restaurant fire in downtown Opelika on July 21, when firemen were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to more downtown buildings.

While responding to the fire, Hanson and his team handled the situation “extremely well,” Boyd said.

Hanson said when he and his shift arrived on the scene, they quickly realized the fire was trapped in the attic space in between multiple roofs, so they made the decision to go defensive and call for additional aid and resources.

“Thank God we only lost that one building,” Mayor Gary Fuller said. “That can be directly contributed to his command decisions and actions as the incident commander.”

Hanson said he felt honored, humbled and surprised to receive the award.

“It really is a shift effort,” he said. “I can’t do anything without the shift doing what they’re supposed to do. By winning this, it’s really a testimony to all the work and dedication that our shift has put in over the year.”