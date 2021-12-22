Despite national spike, COVID-19 cases remain low in Opelika and Auburn and throughout Southeast

COVID-19 cases continue to remain stable in the Southeast while other parts of the country are seeing transmission rates spike.
East Alabama Medical Center and EAMC-Lanier have seen no more than a combined 12 COVID-19 patients each day since Nov. 1, with no more than two patients on ventilators since Oct. 27. According to John Atkinson, spokesman for East Alabama Health, hospitalization rates typically increase about two weeks after cases increase.
Brooke Bailey, infection prevention director for East Alabama Health, warns that just because the Omicron variant has not officially been identified in this region does not mean it isn’t present.
“The (Alabama Department of Public Health) did announce last week that Omicron had been identified elsewhere in the state,” Bailey said. “Given the increased travel that’s already occurred with Thanksgiving and the travel expected over the next two weeks, it’s safe to say that Omicron is either already here or will be very shortly.”
East Alabama Health officials continue to urge people to get vaccines and booster shots.
“People who are unvaccinated still account for the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths,” Bailey said, “so advice No. 1 is to get vaccinated immediately. And if you are fully vaccinated and eligible for a booster shot, please do that today.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Omicron accounted for only 12% of new COVID-19 cases in the United States for the week ending in Dec. 11, with the Delta variant accounting for nearly all of the remaining 88%.
Just a week later, 73% of new cases were attributed to the Omicron variant.
EAMC visitation
The visitation level at EAMC remains at yellow, which allows for one visitor at a time and two total visitors a day for hospitalized patients and two visitors for labor and delivery. This level applies when the prevalence of COVID-19 cases is less than 5% in Lee County or if there are less than 20 COVID-19 patients.
Visiting hours for most areas of the hospital are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.