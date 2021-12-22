Despite national spike, COVID-19 cases remain low in Opelika and Auburn and throughout Southeast

COVID-19 cases continue to remain stable in the Southeast while other parts of the country are seeing transmission rates spike.

East Alabama Medical Center and EAMC-Lanier have seen no more than a combined 12 COVID-19 patients each day since Nov. 1, with no more than two patients on ventilators since Oct. 27. According to John Atkinson, spokesman for East Alabama Health, hospitalization rates typically increase about two weeks after cases increase.

Brooke Bailey, infection prevention director for East Alabama Health, warns that just because the Omicron variant has not officially been identified in this region does not mean it isn’t present.

“The (Alabama Department of Public Health) did announce last week that Omicron had been identified elsewhere in the state,” Bailey said. “Given the increased travel that’s already occurred with Thanksgiving and the travel expected over the next two weeks, it’s safe to say that Omicron is either already here or will be very shortly.”

East Alabama Health officials continue to urge people to get vaccines and booster shots.

